Kourtney Kardashian Sips Coffee With Mystery Man In LA

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted sipping coffee with a mystery man in L.A. this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted by the paparazzi as she and her male friend engaged in conversation and tried to slink behind a vehicle during the outing.

According to a Nov. 13 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted for a morning coffee run with the mystery man as they grabbed beverages together in Hollywood.

Kourtney wore a pair of light-colored, distressed jeans and a white long-sleeved t-shirt that showcased her famous curves for the coffee run. She had her dark, shoulder length hair parted to the side and styled in wet-looking waves. She held a bag in her hand and completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Kardashian’s friend donned a camouflage bomber jacket and held his phone and his coffee in his hand while conversing with the reality TV star. Kourtney looked up at the man intently but showed no signs that the pair may be romantically linked to one another.

Currently, Kourtney is staying quiet about her love life although she’s been linked to model Luka Sabbat following her split with former longtime boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may be dating around, but she might not be over her baby daddy Scott Disick. The couple, who share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, allegedly hooked up during a recent trip to New York City with their kids.

“It’s an open secret that [Scott] and Kourt hooked up in New York recently. He tried to move on from Kourtney, but she’s incredibly confident nowadays and she has this sexy, positive energy that drives Scott wild. They fell into bed one night, and now Scott’s totally hooked,” an insider told Life and Style.

“[Kourtney] has made it clear that it’s no-strings-attached and that there’s no expectation from her, which surprised him. [Scott’s] still keeping Sofia in his life because Kourt’s reluctant about a reunion and doesn’t want to be tied to any one partner. She’s having too much fun playing the field,” the source added.

Although Kourtney Kardashian is staying mum on her love life for now, her personal life is often revealed during episodes of the family’s reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and fans may get answers about Kourt’s dating life if they watch the show, which won favorite reality series at this year’s People’s Choice Awards.