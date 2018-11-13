Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Enjoy A ‘Fancy’ Meal Before ‘Flipping Out’ Episode

Lala Kent's fiance treated her to a fancy meal after 'Vanderpump Rules' loss at the People's Choice Awards.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed a romantic date night after her show Vanderpump Rules lost the award for Best Reality Show to Keeping Up With the Kardashians during Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

On November 12, the Daily Dish shared a screenshot of Kent at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, in which the reality star was seen sitting in the gown she wore to the event.

“So, our night consists of coming to the Polo Lounge after the People’s Choice Awards. Having some caviar… Cause we’re fancy as f**k,” Kent told viewers of her page.

Throughout her night out with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Kent shared a number of photos and videos taken at the People’s Choice Awards, many of which included her supportive fiance Emmett.

Although Randall Emmett has not yet appeared on Vanderpump Rules and doesn’t appear to have any plans to join the show in the near future, he has established a close friendship with the cast and recently enjoyed a couples getaway with Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney in Mexico.

In other Lala Kent news, the reality star and her fiance are set to appear on tonight’s new episode of Flipping Out with Jeff Lewis, who helped them renovate their Los Angeles mansion earlier this year.

After first confirming they were working with Jeff Lewis months ago, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett appeared in the trailer for Flipping Out Season 11, confirming they would be featured in their very own episode.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Flipping Out, which was shared by Bravo TV last week, Emmett is seen telling Lewis that his girlfriend is very opinionated when it comes to their home and had a specific color in mind when it came to their wood floors.

“You have to work with someone who shares your same ideas and aesthetic,” Lewis explained in the video. “So, let’s just hope it’s a fit.”

Luckily, Lewis and Kent appear to hit it off after Emmett calls her on FaceTime and select the exact same color for the floors.

Although Emmett named Kent as his girlfriend in the sneak peek clip, he and Kent have since become engaged. As fans may have seen, the couple got engaged on September 1 during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Flipping Out airs tonight at 10 p.m. on Bravo TV.