Mark Consuelos Posts Teaser Photo Of Hot Hiram Wearing ‘Riverdale’ Tank

The actor brings on the heat as he shows a new side of the town tycoon.

Mark Consuelos is showing those youngsters on Riverdale who the boss is. The hunky 47-year-old actor, who plays Hiram Lodge on The CW hit, posted a new photo to Instagram which shows what his character looks like when he’s out of his buttoned-up, villainous tycoon ensemble.

In the photo — which you can see below — Consuelos is showing off his slicked up muscular arms as his character sports a Riverdale tank, checking his phone.

The dad of three is looking especially buff as he promises fans “absolutely no baby oil used” in tomorrow’s episode of Riverdale. Consuelos also name-checked his younger Riverdale co-stars — KJ Apa (Archie), and Chris Melton (Reggie) — telling them, “Relax, I got this one.”

The best part? Consuelos tagged himself as “The Rock.” His wife, Kelly Ripa, would probably agree in that being the perfect tag for him.

The comments on the snap ranged from fans raging about how “hot” Consuelos is, to slamming his character for framing Archie for murder.

Mark Consuelos’ photo, which is presumed to be from the upcoming Riverdale episode, “Chapter Forty: The Great Escape,” comes on the heels of last week’s highly publicized “Midnight Club” episode. Said episode featured Consuelos’ 21-year-old son, Michael, as his character’s younger self.

It also comes as Consuelos’ Riverdale co-stars, Apa and Melton, routinely post shirtless photos from their Riverdale scenes to their own Instagram accounts to tease new episodes. Based on Consuelos’ photo, it looks like Hiram wants to show these young guys that age is just a number when it comes to bringing on the heat in the quaint comic book town.

Of course, fans of the series know that Hiram Lodge will be bringing on some extra heat when Consuelos’ real-life wife joins the series, portraying his mistress, later this season.

Last week Ripa captioned a photo of herself sitting in a leather chair — wearing a form-fitting mini dress — as she announced her Riverdale casting news to fans, according to Us Weekly. Ripa will play the mysterious new character of Mrs. Mulwray.

“It’s a family affair,” Ripa captioned the pic. “Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale.”

Consuelos commented, “Yes please.”

Mark Consuelos previously told Us Weekly that he would love to have his wife join him on The CW series, and he even predicted that she’d make a great mistress for Hiram.

“Wouldn’t it be great? She could play a nice little saucy character,” Consuelos told Us Weekly earlier this year. “Hiram’s mistress or something like that?”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays on The CW.