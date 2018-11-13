Charlotte McKinney Dons Red-Hot Lingerie As Sneak Peek Of Her New Collection Debuts

Model and actress Charlotte McKinney has a new project ready to debut, and this is a sizzling-hot collaboration that her fans won’t want to miss. McKinney is debuting a lingerie collection with Wolf & Whistle — and it looks likely to become a big hit.

Wolf & Whistle debuted the new line on their Instagram page, sharing a photo of Charlotte McKinney wearing a matching bra and panty set in fire-engine red. The model’s stunning figure showcased the set perfectly, offering up plenty of cleavage, Charlotte’s toned tummy, and slender legs.

The brand posted a couple of additional photos on their Instagram page as well as via their Instagram Stories, highlighting different pieces of the brand-new collection. The Charlotte McKinney x Wolfe & Whistle collection contains 20 pieces of lingerie in a wide variety of sizes, and they are available now.

As the Daily Mail details, McKinney first went viral a few years ago when she starred in a sexy Carl’s Jr. advertising campaign. She has dismissed comparisons to fellow model Kate Upton, insisting instead that she sees herself as more of a Brigitte Bardot or Claudia Schiffer.

Since first making waves in that Carl’s Jr. commercial, McKinney has gone on to compete on Dancing with the Stars, pose in some racy GUESS ads, and snag roles in movies like Joe Dirt 2 and Baywatch.

WWD says that Charlotte has talked about wanting to find the perfect lingerie line to work with, and that she’s excited to collaborate with Wolf & Whistle on pieces that she says truly represent her vision. McKinney says that ladies of any size can wear this lingerie and feel sexy — and that she’s aiming for empowerment with this line.

McKinney also said that she wanted to keep things simple with these designs, believing that less is more when it comes to lingerie. The line comes in a wide variety of sizes and is also priced moderately in order to appeal to a wide range of customers. All of the garments on display showcase Charlotte’s curves perfectly — and she spoke out on how essential it was that things fit properly when attempting to build the wearer’s confidence.

Based on the most recent updates on McKinney’s personal Instagram page, she’s been keeping busy with numerous modeling gigs — and continues to dip her toe into various acting opportunities as well. All signs point toward this new lingerie collection becoming a bit hit for Charlotte, and her 1.4 million Instagram fans will be dying to see what she tackles next.