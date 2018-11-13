Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Tiny Bra, Shows Off Toned Abs In Sexy New Photos

Vanessa Hudgens is showing off her toned physique in the latest issue of Women’s Health, and she’s rocking a skimpy outfit to showcase her hard body.

According to a November 13 report by the Daily Mail, Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her former body confidence issues inside the pages of the magazine, and posed for some sexy new photos along the way.

The High School Musical star reveals that she has a very strict diet and exercise program, which has allowed her to get toned and healthy. In one photo, Vanessa is seen smiling as she wears a pair of rolled up gray sweats and a tiny white sports bra.

Hudgens’ toned abs are on full display as she stands on the seat of a tree swing with bare feet. The actress also dons a fuzzy, tan jacket, layered necklaces, and a diamond belly-button ring. She wears her hair parted to the side and styled straight for the photo.

In another sexy snapshot, Vanessa stands on the beach in front of the gorgeous blue waves. She is pictured wearing only a cropped blue hooded sweatshirt and a skimpy pair of black bikini bottoms. Her navel ring is in full sight, again, as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera.

Vanessa Hudgens reveals that she used to feel bad about being so tiny, coming in at only five feet, three inches tall.

“I would feel less than because of my size. Now that I’ve realized I can work through it, I’m like, ‘How do I make myself feel more confident?’ If I ever get to the point that I’m not happy with my body, I’ll do something about it. You will always have the power to do something,” Hudgens stated.

Vanessa also opened up about her seven year relationship with actor Austin Butler, revealing that he is her best friend through it all — including her struggles with confidence and body issues. “It’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with,” she says.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans can see Hudgens in a brand new Netflix Christmas comedy film titled The Princess Switch. In the film, she’ll portray two characters who are doppelgangers — one, of course, being a princess while the other is simply an ordinary woman.

“We’ll be traveling to a beautiful palace far, far away, where we’ll be mingling with royalty. They say you can’t be in two places at once. Well, this time there’s an exception… watch the trailer for The Princess Switch,” Vanessa Hudgens recently urged her fans.