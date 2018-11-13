Emily Ratajkowski Rocks White Barely-There Bikini Look On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has been living in tiny bikinis this week, and she’s not shy about posting her sexy swimsuit looks to social media.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to share some of her hottest bikini photos yet. The Gone Girl actress is seen wearing a racy white string bikini, which leaves little to the imagination with tiny triangle tops and a barely-there bottom.

Emily strikes a sultry pose in front of some gorgeous green foliage as she shows off her extremely toned abs, lean legs, and tanned physique. The actress wears her shoulder length, dark hair parted down the middle and worn straight for the photos, as she shows off her impressive curves.

Ratajkowski posted a second photo as well. In the string bikini sequel snapshot, she is seen with her posterior facing the camera, as she turns around to flash a sultry look at the camera. Emily’s famous booty is on full display in the teeny tiny bikini, which she models from all angles.

Emily has seemingly been loving the bikini, and has been spotted wearing the same style in black and red as well, with her friend rocking the nude-colored variety of the racy bathing suit.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski is Down Under to attend the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards, but has turned it into a full on vacation, where she’s been having fun with her girlfriends and hitting the beach to soak up the sun.

However, during the getaway Emily suffered the dreaded celebrity wardrobe malfunction. Ratajkowski was spotted wearing the black version of the racy bikini on the beach with friends earlier this week, and since the top is so small a little shift caused her nipple to be exposed, and the paparazzi where they to see the entire thing.

Recently, Ratajkowski appeared on Busy Tonight with Busy Philipps, and opened up about her controversial quickie marriage to husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily says that while her fans believed she rushed into the marriage, what they didn’t know is that she and Sebastian had actually known each other for a long time before walking down the aisle.

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'” the Emily Ratajkowski revealed, adding that while wedding are wonderful, her private ceremony was just for she and her husband, and was “very nice.”