Kendall Jenner Goes Shirtless In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kendall Jenner is showing off her supermodel body yet again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media this week to share a new, racy photo of herself.

On Tuesday, November 13, Kendall Jenner posted a sexy snapshot of herself to her Instagram account. Jenner is seen going shirtless in the photograph, which was shot for a poster book publication, Chaos Sixtynine.

In the photo, Jenner is seen sporting a pair of dark pants and no shirt or bra. Instead, the reality star — who recently walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway — wears only an open jacket that reveals her bare chest and flat tummy.

Kendall also dons a pair of black and white gloves, and a white bandanna tied up over her mouth and nose. She wears her long dark hair up in a messy bun, and sports a necklace, which can easily be seen thanks to her bare chest.

In a second photo, Jenner is seen in a black and white snapshot wearing large boots, a skimpy gray bodysuit, and an oversize coat. In this image, Kendall bends her back and looks towards the sky with a bottle of alcohol in her mouth, which she drinks without using her hands.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s close friend, Gigi Hadid, recently revealed her cover for the publication as well. Gigi is seen standing on the bank of a river — with a city skyline in the background — as she holds a nude woman over her shoulder.

In the photo, Hadid rocks an orange and black jumpsuit that falls off of her shoulders, and sports platinum blond hair.

Kendall and Gigi seem to be on the same path lately. Not only did they both shoot photos for Chaos Sixtynine, but they also walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show together.

The pair strutted their stuff on the runway along with Gigi’s sister — Bella Hadid — Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skrive, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

The girls walked the catwalk as musical guests such as The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts gave performances. The models showed off the newest lingerie looks to various chart-topping hits.

Although the fashion show has already come and gone for the models, fans will be able to see Kendall Jenner as the show airs on television on December 2.