David Schwimmer Receives Gratitude From Police After Lookalike Arrested In UK

A police department in the United Kingdom has given their regards to David Schwimmer after his unexpected involvement in a theft case, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The Lancashire Police’s official Twitter account announced on Monday that a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall on Sunday night as a suspect for a theft in October. The man arrested received international attention due to his uncanny resemblance to Schwimmer, who played the character Ross on Friends.

The Lancashire Police’s tweet read, “Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update. Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!”

Almost immediately after the Blackpool Police released images on their Facebook page of the alleged thief, rushing out of a restaurant carrying a carton of cans, they were flooded with comments in regards to his striking resemblance to Schwimmer. The public suspicion of the 52-year-old Schwimmer was so immense that they had to release a follow-up statement that said, “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

Schwimmer took the comparison in stride and even took part in the fun surrounding the situation, releasing a parody video of his own that recreated the original video rushing out of the location with his arms full of cans.

Schwimmer also declared his innocence, pleading with officers that he had actually been in New York City at the time of the alleged theft, ending it with the hashtag “itwasntme.”

Once the Lancashire Police announced that the suspected thief had been captured, the Met Police retweeted the message with the comment, “Happy to help @LancsPolice #IllBeThereForYou,” a reference to the wildly popular Friends theme song.

