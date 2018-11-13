Jenna Dewan Rocks Cut-Out Leotard In Sultry Instagram Photo

The "World of Dance" host donned a piece from her Jenna Dewan x Danskin collaboration in her latest social media post.

Dancer and actress Jenna Dewan brought the heat in a steamy new photo posted to the star’s Instagram account, in which the star rocked a piece from her new Danskin collaboration collection.

The Step Up actress donned a berry red, skintight leotard, that showcased her incredible physique and flaunted some major cleavage with it’s low cut scoop neck. The piece featured a sexy cut-out design that wrapped around from her side to the middle of her back, allowing the star to show even more skin to her 5.3 million following on the popular social media platform.

The photo was staged in a sunlit dance studio, and captured Jenna casually leaning against a ballet barre, giving a sultry look to the camera. A large mirrored wall stood behind the star, giving viewers a good look at her curvy booty and and toned back, as well as a small tattoo she has–a delicate set of angel wings, right under her neck.

Jenna rocked a gorgeous make-up look featuring a berry smokey eye that complimented the only article of clothing she wore and a glossy lip. Her brunette hair was worn down in messy waves, chopped just above her shoulders in a sexy bob cut.

The piece is part of Dewan’s collaboration with Danskin, a 136-year-old active wear brand. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the Jenna Dewan x Danskin line is it’s first celebrity capsule.

Dewan, who shared that she has worn Danskin since she started dancing, became an ambassador for the brand in 2016, and announced her collaboration earlier this summer in June, writing on Instagram that the collection was inspired by “my style and lifestyle, and built to move with women in everything they do.”

Dewan explained that her pieces are designed for women who want to rock a “comfortable and chic” look when they work out, but also be able to transition it into evening attire.

“I always wanted to do a line that was comfortable and chic and also wearable. And something that feels good on the body,” she told WWD. “You feel comfortable and sexy in it, but also can be for multiple uses.”

The collection features classic work out staples like leotards, but tweaked with “a little Jenna flair,” creating unique, edgy designs.

“There’s one with an interesting cutout, there’s one that’s quite low and sexier in the back,” she described. “All the leotards are ready to dance in, they’re very appropriate for a dance class. It just has a little of an edge and a little sexy flair to it that will make it fresh and interesting.”

Jenna’s collaboration with Danskin will be debuted and available for purchase on November 15.