‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman Speaks Out On Losing Her Home In California Wildfires

Just days after losing her home in the California wildfires, The Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman appeared on The Talk to discuss the tragic loss.

The CBS Daytime family rallied in support of Bregman, who portrays Lauren on Y&R. Footage of the home after the fire ravaged it reveals that it burned entirely to the ground and nothing remains of the place where Bregman hosted so many gatherings with family and friends as she lived her life there.

The Daytime Emmy award-winning actress revealed that she has nothing left of her past because it all burned in the fire. However, Bregman remains thankful that her family and animals evacuated safely because things could have ended even worse.

She said, “at first, I was actually telling people to come to my house for safety. That’s what’s so crazy. This is my third evacuation since I moved there in 2004, and we’ve gotten close, but it’s never been where we actually had this kind of damage.”

The daytime star revealed that she’d been in town having dinner with her son Austin and she went to sleep, but she woke up at 1:45 a.m. and something told her she had to leave. Because Bregman had just had her house photographed, she had some personal pictures and things already packed in a box, which she quickly grabbed. By 2 a.m. she was in her car.

She said in addition to her photographs, she also grabbed her Emmy award, but her dad Buddy Bregman’s NAACP Award did not make it out. Her father, an American arranger and conductor, passed away about a year and a half ago.

Unfortunately, the actress also lost items that simply cannot be replaced like her children’s baby books. She gave some excellent advice to parents. Bregman said, “If you have children, please photograph every page of their baby books.”

She also lost the leatherbound books of things she had written to her children throughout the years that detailed all the funny things they did and her letters she wrote while she traveled. At that Bregman broke down into tears briefly while she considered the gravity of losing the accounts of those precious moments that now only exist in her memories.

Amidst her tears, Bregman managed to find the positive. She said, “you know, I’m filled with gratitude.”

For now, she’s focused on taking the next steps and making decisions like where she will live, and rebuilding will take three to five years. For now, her “little place in Nashville” is home and she and her family have plans to spend Thanksgiving with friends Todd and Julie Chrisley from the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best.

Bregman is one of many people who lost everything in these fires.