Tia Booth Finds Love After Moving On From ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Heartbreak With Colton Underwood

The ABC reality star spent the weekend in Nashville with her new boyfriend, and her friends are calling it 'love.'

Tia Booth has a new man in her life — and her friends think she’s in love. The Bachelor in Paradise star — who had her heart broken over the summer by a back-and-forth with future Bachelor Colton Underwood — was spotted with a new man while in Nashville over the weekend.

Tia Booth even posted a photo as she hung out with the mystery man at Nissan Stadium, where she hinted that it wasn’t her first weekend visit to Nashville. While she didn’t tag her date in the post, an insider told E! News that Booth has been dating businessman Cory Cooper for the past few weeks and that “things are going really well.”

“Tia is dating Cory Cooper,” the source told E!.“She has been traveling back and forth to Nashville recently within the past month to visit him and they are very happy… Tia really likes Cory, and they are enjoying getting to know each other right now.”

Cory Cooper is the Executive Vice President of his family’s steel company, Cooper Steel, in Tennessee. While Tia Booth lives in Arkansas, the source added that the long-distance relationship hasn’t been an issue — and that the new couple “has been making a huge effort in seeing each other.”

News of Tia Booth’s new man comes on the heels of rumors that she was dating Big Brother alum Corey Brooks, after she left comments on his Instagram posts — and vice versa — a few months ago. Booth squashed the rumors that she was dating Corey Brooks back in September, and on her new post, she replied “lol, no” to a commenter that guessed that the mystery man in the photo was Brooks.

As for her actual Cory, Tia Booth’s Bachelor Nation besties seem to have given him their seal of approval. According to Bustle, Tia Booth’s close friend Raven Gates commented on Booth’s photo with Cory Cooper, writing, “Nashville and love look good on you.”

In addition, Bachelor Season 22’s Caroline Lunny commented, “Woaaaaaaah IG offish finally!! Happy for you two lovebirds.”

With words like “love” and “lovebirds” from pals in the know, it’s safe to say that Tia Booth is serious about her new beau.

There is no word on how Tia Booth and Cory Cooper met, but the ABC reality star previously told People that she hoped to meet a new man through friends — and not via social media or, even worse, a Bachelor show.

“I have a feeling that if I meet somebody, it’s going to be through friends, not through a DM,” Booth said after her split from Underwood. “And I think if I’m looking for it it’s not going to happen, so maybe if I’m patient it will come to me. I am ready for something serious!”

Tia Booth was one of 28 contestants on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She met Colton Underwood off-camera after he reportedly slid into her DMs, but their on-and-off relationship was rocky when it spilled into Bachelor in Paradise, where they broke things off for good.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January.