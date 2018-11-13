Monica Lewinsky Reveals Bill Clinton Was Behind Infamous Dress Stain After Office Sex Act

Monica Lewinsky has been interviewed multiple times over the years, but she has rarely discussed her affair with former U.S. President Bill Clinton. However, in the new A&E series The Clinton Affair, Lewinsky, 45, has finally opened up about the relationship that would become a national scandal, and a very specific event that she had never addressed before — that infamous stain on her dress that she wore after their much-written-about hookup, and which would prove she and Clinton were more than just friends.

In The Clinton Affair, Lewinsky covers a range of topics, from the way the president wooed her to the blue dress that became soiled after she performed a sex act on Clinton in the Oval Office bathroom, according to a report from the New York Post.

“I went to dinner that night. None of these people said to me, ‘Hey, you’ve got to go to the bathroom, you’ve got stuff all over your dress,'” she said.

She claimed she didn’t notice the alleged semen stain until she took the dress out for Thanksgiving, claiming she had thought it was “spinach dip.” Lewinsky also went into detail about the encounter that preceded the infamous stain, saying it started when Clinton summoned her to the White House for a radio address.

“He said he had a present for me. I didn’t quite know — would I get to see him alone? Wouldn’t I?” she recalled.

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky met with President Bill Clinton at a White House function. Getty Images

“As I went through to shake his hand after and take a picture with him, he said, ‘Oh, go see Betty, she has something for you,'” Lewinsky said, with the president referencing Betty Currie, his personal secretary at the time, whose desk was just outside the Oval Office.

Lewinsky then said that Currie took her to the presidential office, and the three of them headed to the back study, so that it wouldn’t look like her and Clinton were there alone, but that the secretary then “went into the dining room to hide there.” The president then handed the former White House intern her gift, which consisted of a box with a hat pin, and told her he got it because “‘you always look so cute in hats,’ or ‘you and your hats,’ or something like that,” Lewinsky said. He also gave her a copy of Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman, which Lewinsky dubbed as a “very meaningful present” that set aside any doubt she had regarding both her and his feelings.

“And so we moved to the bathroom and were more intimate. There was some attention paid on me and then I was reciprocating, where up until that point he had always stopped before completion on his part,” Lewinsky explained.

“I sort of stood up and said I wanted to move past that stage and so he finally said OK.”

She added that when the whole sexual encounter finished, they both hugged, and that was the moment he stained her blue frock without her noticing. In her 1998 grand jury testimony, she repeated that she thought the mark on her dress “could be spinach dip or something.”

The Clinton Affair airs on A&E on Sunday, November 18.