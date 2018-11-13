Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes knows how to get her Instagram fans buzzing, and she did it once again with her latest Instagram Stories video. Hoopes has shared some saucy pictures in recent days, but in this case, it’s a short video clip that has hearts fluttering.

In her latest Instagram Stories, Samantha Hoopes is in bed and says that she’s not feeling the rain that’s coming down. Hoopes happens to be topless, and she’s holding the sheet up just high enough to cover the essential parts of her body. However, she’s still showcasing a fair amount of cleavage in the clip.

Hoopes does look like she’s truly just getting started for the day, as she appears to have no makeup on and her blonde hair is yet to be fully styled. Samantha tosses her hair around ever-so-slightly, and shares a bit of a come-hither look.

Considering how busy the Sports Illustrated model has been lately, it’s understandable if she’s a little slow to get out of bed on a rainy day. She was in Australia recently with the full SI Swimsuit family for a big photo shoot — and it seems that Hoopes had a fabulous time there.

In early October, Samantha said, via her Twitter account, that she knows she had been absent from her pages, but that she’s been working a lot and was anxious to show everybody her recent achievements. In just a few days, she’ll be in Miami Beach, Florida, along with a bevy of other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauties for a celebrity soccer match.

In addition to Hoopes, the event will feature Olivia Culpo, Camille Kostek, Anne de Paula, and a handful of other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fan-favorites. In addition, PR Newswire notes that NFL stars Chad Johnson, Rashad Jennings, and Santana Moss will be there. Ryan Phillippe and the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Landon Donovan will also be in attendance.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Hoopes first hit the celebrity scene when she was featured in a commercial for Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. several years ago. She first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions in 2014, and has stayed connected to the SI family ever since. She also got engaged last summer to her beau of about a year, Salvatore Palella.

Samantha Hoopes has more than 1 million followers on Instagram now, and her fans go crazy over every sexy shot that she shares. It sounds as if she’s got plenty of enticing projects in the works — and people can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.