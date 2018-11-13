Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Stuns In Racy Blue Dress

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took to social media on Tuesday to show off a recent glam look, where she stunned in a skimpy blue mini dress.

On November 13, Camille Kostek posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account, and wowed fans with her glamorous look. In the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model is seen standing in front of some green foliage as she strikes a pose for the camera.

In the image, Kostek is wearing a skimpy baby blue dress, which is being held up by spaghetti straps and is very low cut to show off the model’s ample cleavage. The dress — which falls down to her mid-thigh — also includes seductive slit that showcases Camille’s long and lean legs.

The model is glowing in the photograph, and her bronzed skin is on full display as she wears her long blonde hair slicked straight back for a wet look — styled straight to fall down her back. She completes her ensemble with a pair of nude heels.

In the caption of the photo, Camille reveals that she can’t wait to participate in a celebrity beach soccer game in Miami. The proceeds of the game will benefit Best Buddies and The Little Lighthouse charities in South Florida.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek has been very busy as of late. Most recently she spent some time in Australia, where she shot photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Before heading Down Under, Camille enlisted her famous boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, to help her train some very specific areas of her body so that she would look great during her shoot.

During the training session, “Gronk” — as he’s known to NFL fans — helped his girlfriend by giving her tips and motivation. Later, he revealed just how proud he was of her for achieving one of her biggest career goals.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob stated.

Meanwhile, Camille Kostek will likely keep fans posted about the celebrity soccer match, and how they can get involved with those charities in order to give back.