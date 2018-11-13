‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Set To Air In April

The wait for the final season is finally almost over!

Fans of Game of Thrones have been patiently waiting to find out when Season 8 of the show will finally come out. While we don’t have an exact release date, we now know that the final season will premier in April 2019 on HBO, as reported by Polygon.

HBO took to Twitter to reveal a short 30-second teaser trailer with the news of the show’s premier window at the end. There wasn’t any new information in the teaser, as it was just short clips from the previous seven seasons of the show.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

It seems that HBO was careful not to give anything away in the post, as there wasn’t any sort of theme to the clips chosen, and they went all the way back to Ned Stark in Season 1. They also included clips from the middle of the show’s run, and even battles that happened in the most recent season.

The show’s dedicated fans are sure to dig in and look for any sort of pattern or clue about next season, but at this point, it seems that HBO just picked shots that looked interesting and themes that sum up the show as a whole.

The other angle for the tweet from HBO is to remind fans that they can catch up on previous seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO Go and HBO Now, the company’s streaming services that are available with and without a standard cable subscription.

The official Twitter account for Game of Thrones also tweeted a series of images with beloved characters and the hashtag “ForTheThrone.”

Details on the final season of Game of Thrones remain incredibly sparse, as the network has done a great job of keeping information close to its chest. Entertainment Weekly revealed a bit of information about the final season, including an epic battle. According to Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, “It’s brutal. It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

When talking to EW about reading the script for the final season, Kit Harrington, the actor who plays Jon Snow, said, “Every season, you read at the end of the last script ‘End of Season 1,’ or ‘End of Season 2,'” Harington says. “This read ‘End of Game of Thrones.'”

As we’re only a few months away from the release of the last episode, we’d expect there to be a full trailer showing some scenes from the final season soon. And while the show might be coming to an end, HBO has already started casting for a spinoff, so fans of Game of Thrones will still be able to get their fix, though we don’t have much in the way of details for that show.