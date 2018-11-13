‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Makes A Shocking Move, Paul Wants To Read Will’s Journal

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of uncertainty among many Salem citizens this week.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) makes a shocking decision that could alter the course of his relationship with Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) forever. Chad is in love Abby and believes that she is still suffering from mental illness. So, he’s taken drastic measures to ensure that she not only stays away from his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), but that she also gets the help he believes that she needs.

After kidnapping Abigail and taking her to a remote cabin, she goes into labor with what everyone believes to be Stefan’s baby. Chad will be forced to deliver the baby girl, and afterwards he’ll decide to betray Abby’s trust. He’ll give Stefan a call and tell him the situation about the baby, and that two brothers will strike a deal. If Stefan signs off an having Abigail committed against her will, he’ll hand over the baby to him while she’s away.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad helps Abigail as she goes into labor.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/VkDBd12dBS — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 13, 2018

Days of our Lives fans will also watch as Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) is tempted to read Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) journal. Paul can feel that something’s just not right between he and Will, and he’ll likely suspect that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) has something to do with it. Paul will go back and forth about reading the journal to find out that truth, and if he does he’ll sadly learn that Will’s still in love with Sonny and is only staying with Paul due to his paralyzing injury and recovery.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives watchers will see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) plead with Stefan not to turn her over to the police. Stefan knows Gabi’s dirty little secret about how she’s been setting Abigail up to appear like her split personality disorder has returned, and he now holds all of the cards. However, he’s deal with Chad may leave Gabi off the hook, at least for now.

Fans will also see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) confront Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) about lying to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) about her relationship with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). The two girls have often been at each other’s throats and always seem to get stuck in love triangles with the same guys. This time, Claire is out to get Tripp for herself, and has been conspiring with Ben in order to break the pair up.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.