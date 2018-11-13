Millie Bobbie Brown Breaks Down In Tears After Wrapping Shooting For Season Three Of ‘Stranger Things’

Popular Netflix show Stranger Things just wrapped up filming for the third season of the series, and actress Millie Bobbie Brown — who plays psycho-kinetic Jane “Eleven” Ives — took to Instagram to post a teary-eyed photo of herself, reports the Daily Mail.

The 14-year-old SAG Award winner posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing her breaking down in tears after wrapping the last episode of the season. Prior to posting the teary photo, she warned her followers in the caption: “Last day of shooting for Stranger Things 3. I will cry all day, FYI.” She also tagged two of her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp, in the photo of herself in the car on the way to the shoot.

The follow-up photo on her story features her red-faced and teary, with “told u…” written across the photo, followed by a crying emoji.

The Spanish-born, Florida-raised Brit also posted two photos of her with Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp in character on the set. The first photo shows Millie alongside Noah — who plays the character of Will — as they walk through a shopping mall, laughing. Millie has her short wavy hair hanging down around her face, and wears a geometric-patterned short sleeved shirt, black pants, and a silver-studded belt. Noah is dressed in a black-and-red t-shirt, black pants, and a watch.

The second photo, taken in front of a forest backdrop, features Millie and co-star Sadie Sink — who plays Eleven’s rival, Max. In the snap, the two girls are wearing raincoats while they laugh and play in the rain. Millie sports a red raincoat as she spreads her arms out and laughs, while Sadie wears a yellow raincoat.

Millie captioned the photo set “that’s a wrap,” followed by a black heart.

Noah Schnapp also took to Instagram to post about the final day of shooting. His Instagram Story features him sliding down the escalator handrail at the Starcourt Mall, a major setting in the third season of the show. The caption over the photo reads, “Last day slide down the escalator.”

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the show, was another cast member to post about the final day on social media. In his Instagram Story, he announces the season three wrap, commenting, “shaved off my gross mustache for the first time in six months.”

The eight-episode season will feature two new actors to the cast — Cary Elwes as a self-centered politician and Jake Busey as Hawkins Post reporter Bruce — and is set to begin streaming in the summer of 2019.