Olivia Wilde & Rachel Bilson Have Mini ‘The O.C.’ Reunion At Baby2Baby Gala

More than a decade after the popular drama series ended, The O.C. stars Rachel Bilson and Olivia Wilde brought fans right back to 2007 as they were photographed together at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala.

As reported by People, the actresses attended the event — presented by Paul Mitchell in Culver City, California — over the weekend.

Wilde wore a black tuxedo suit designed by Givenchy, a sheer white ruffled button-up shirt that showcased her black bra underneath, and a pair of pointed black pumps. The 34-year-old’s short honey toned hair was left hanging loosely about her face.

Bilson had picked out a Johanna Ortiz gown with a black off-the-shoulder top, a green feathered skirt, and a black velvet flower embellishment around her waist. Her shoes were invisible under the grassy green skirt that she wore. The 37-year-old actress tied her hair back into a neat ponytail.

Both women opted for natural looking makeup, with just a dash of pink across their lips.

In The O.C., which ran for four years between 2003 and 2007, Wilde played the part of Alex Kelly, while Bilson — an original cast member on the show — portrayed the character of Summer Roberts.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Just three months ago in August, Bilson took to Instagram to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the show with a throwback photo of some of the main cast members.

Aside from Bilson, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, and Ben McKenzie are all showing off their 2000’s fashionista side in the image.

“15 year anniversary of The OC. I can’t believe it. I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocb**** #ew.”

Bilson spoke to People back in June about her time on The O.C., praising the show and the cast that she worked with for the incredible experience which it created for her.

“It was such a special time,” she gushed. “The characters were really well thought out and there was so much chemistry between everyone.”

She also spoke about some of her favorite memories from the four years the show ran, sharing that the addition of Chris Pratt in season four resulted in her meeting the funniest person she has ever met. Bilson added that her Spider-Man kiss with Brody was something that was fun to film.

“Even now, there are moments from the show that I look back on and I’m like, ‘That was really cool!'”