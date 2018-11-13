Gigi Hadid Carries A Naked Woman Over Her Shoulder In New Photo

Gigi Hadid took to social media this week to reveal one of her brand new covers for the poster book Chaos Sixtynine, and the cover is raising some eyebrows.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, Gigi Hadid posted one of the covers from the photo shoot to her Instagram account. In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret model wears an orange-and-black jumpsuit, which hangs off of her shoulders and exposes some skin.

She rocks long, messy-looking platinum blonde hair and stands on a rocky beach in front of a busy city landscape and waterfront. However, most noticeably, Hadid is carrying what appears to be a naked woman over her shoulders.

The woman is draped over the model’s back and appears to be completely nude except for a pair of red, strappy heels. However, upon close inspection, it seems that the woman could be wearing a very skimpy monokini in the photo. The woman also has her short, dark hair styled in a messy wet look and is seemingly limp in Gigi’s arms.

Hadid says in the caption that it is her “catch of the day,” and then reveals the “girls saving girls” theme of the racy photo. Later, she posted another cover for the poster book, which is a complete close up of her face, complete with electric blue mascara.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gigi Hadid walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last Thursday night in New York City. The model, who is currently dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik, strutted her stuff on the runway along with a plethora of other big-name models.

Gigi hit the catwalk with fellow V.S. angels such as her own sister Bella Hadid, close friend Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skrive, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

During the show, musical guests The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts gave performances while the models showed off the newest lingerie.

Afterward, Hadid hit the after party wearing a sexy, skin-tight, white catsuit to celebrate another successful fashion show, which fans couldn’t stop gushing over via social media, according to the Inquisitr.

Although the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has already come and gone for Gigi Hadid and the models, fans will be able to watch the event when a filmed version of it airs on CBS on Dec. 2.