‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Kyle Cooks Up A Devious Scheme!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 14 show that residents of Genoa City get surprises and revenge while another cooks up a new scheme to come out on top.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gets a surprise, courtesy of Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), according to She Knows Soaps. Mia’s unexpected arrival in Genoa City has thrown Rey for a loop. While Mia’s excellent senses that something is going on between Rey and his co-worker landlord, Sharon (Sharon Case). Mia warned Sharon to stay away from Rey, and now she’s about to surprise him with something else.

Although Rey’s not quite ready, Mia wants to move in with him. Rey doesn’t think that’s a good idea since Arturo (Jason Canela) lives there too. Apparently, Mia and Arturo have a sordid past, which is part of what led Rey and Mia’s estrangement. Although Sharon and Rey crossed the line and kissed right before Mia’s return, Sharon said she’s rooting for their marriage.

That frees Sharon up to help Billy (Jason Thompson) as he hatches a new plan for revenge. Billy is angry that he’s not receiving credit for the “Jabotique” idea. Once Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) informed him that she’s taking the credit and taking Nick (Joshua Morrow) to the launch party, which Dark Horse is sponsoring, Billy decides that two can play at that game.

He asks Sharon to go with him to the launch party to get some revenge on Phyllis and Nick. At first, Sharon says know, but Billy’s persistence eventually causes her to change her mind and give into the idea. They’re going to make sure that Nick and Phyllis do not enjoy the “Jabotique” party no matter how far they have to go.

Big surprise that Mr. Out For Himself, Kyle (Michael Mealor) schemes against Phyllis. Kyle’s nothing without one of his schemes. Although he seems to have turned a corner in his personal life because of his new relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle) who is different than anybody he’s dated before, Kyle just cannot help himself at work.

He’s made no secret of wanting the top spot at Jabot, and since his return, Kyle has undermined every person who sat in that CEO chair at Jabot. With Phyllis his latest target, it’s just a matter of time before he finds himself heavily embroiled in something nefarious. Of course, with her recent distraction and the possibility of the J.T. murder investigation revealing her part in the coverup, Kyle may not have to try too hard. However, if Lola finds out, she may not appreciate her new boyfriend being so devious, but that may work out also. Recently Inquisitr reported new Y&R spoilers that reveal Summer (Hunter King) has her eyes set on winning back Kyle’s affections.