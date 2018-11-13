Joanna Gaines Shares The Most Adorable Photo Ever Of Baby Crew

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines just wants some snuggle time with her baby boy Crew and luckily for fans, she shared her most tender moment with her new son on Instagram.

On Monday, Gaines shared a sweet photo of herself lying in bed with her 4-month-old son Crew sitting in her lap.

“Today’s been a ‘cancel all your meetings and stay in your sweats’ kinda day,” Gaines penned on Instagram. Perhaps the cutest moments of all were captured by the HGTV star on her Instagram story.

“Haven’t moved from this spot all day and I’m just fine with that,” she wrote with a photo which showed the Fixer Upper star looking lovingly at baby Crew, who was laughing in the sweet pic seen on the social media site. You can also see the photo here.

Gaines and husband Chip Gaines are likely relishing these sweet moments before their return to television.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 9, the couple revealed to the thrilled audience that they were going to have their own television network.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” laughed Chip Gaines.

“So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back,” he laughed.

“I think we’re really going to carve it out in a way that really makes sense to us and our families,” Gaines continued. “It’ll be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don’t have to travel a whole lot. All things being equal, we could not be more excited.”

People Magazine spoke to Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano, who confirmed the couple’s news.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content,” he explained.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are at the helm of a lifestyle magazine The Magnolia Journal, the new Magnolia Table restaurant, a product line at Target, and the Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Reruns of Fixer Upper can still be seen on HGTV.