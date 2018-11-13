Chrissy Teigen Cries While Thanking John Legend In Acceptance Speech For ‘Woman Of The Year’ Award

Legend presented the award to his wife and the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

The normally goofy Chrissy Teigen had an emotional moment during her acceptance speech at the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York City on Monday, November 12, Entertainment Tonight is reporting. Teigen went on stage to accept the “Woman of the Year” award and quickly got teary-eyed when thanking her husband, singer John Legend.

“I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet,” Teigen said. “You are our everything. You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together.”

However, the funny gal couldn’t help but eventually bring some levity to her speech.

“This is so sappy,” she joked. “I’m sorry. I hate it. I didn’t cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do.”

According to Time, Teigen and Legend have been together since 2007 after meeting on the set of one of Legend’s music videos. The two married in September 2013 before having two kids together: Luna, age 2, and Miles, 5 months. The pair is known as one of the cutest couples in Hollywood and Legend even wrote his hit song “All of Me” about Teigen. Teigen has been Legend’s biggest cheerleader throughout his music career, but this time around, it’s Legend’s turn to cheer her on.

“Really it is an honor, and I see John accept these things all the time,” Teigen said on the carpet prior to the ceremony. “You know, he has a whole shelf full of them, so now I have one too, so I’m very excited.”

E News reported that Legend was the one to present the award to his wife, and even he got a little misty-eyed while introducing the model.

“I have a career in the music business, but we all know who the star of the family is. She’s the heart and soul of the family too… But I’m not the only one who loves her. Many millions of people who aren’t married or related to her love her too,” Legend said to the crowd. “I think it has become very clear to Glamour magazine and to many millions of people around the world that you are more than worthy of this honor tonight.”

Legend also listed off all of Teigen’s amazing qualities, and spoke about how Teigen’s social media presence has probably helped clue the public in on her “full awesomeness.” He said that showing her authentic self has helped spread the message “that just by being the person you are, you can make a difference.” No wonder Teigen couldn’t hold back her tears when she joined him on stage to accept the award!