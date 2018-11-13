Rob Kardashian Files To End $20,000 Child Support Payments, Claims Blac Chyna Should Be Paying Him

According to the Daily Mail, Rob Kardashian has allegedly filed to end his $20,000 child support payments to ex Blac Chyna with whom he shares his 2-year-old daughter Dream. Due to her millionaire status, the reality star claims that he can no longer afford the payments and believes that she should be paying him instead.

Rob and Chyna have been wrapped up in legal proceedings over custody of their daughter for months now. The 31-year-old brother of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is asking for their child support agreement to be modified to take into consideration his dwindling resources, naming the domestic violence restraining order that Chyna filed against him in 2017 as the reason his income has taken a hit.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

Rob refers to the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which he stars alongside his family. The original contract for KUWTK is that Rob earns a $1 million annual salary for appearing on the show. However, after taking a step back from the show, his earnings were reduced to a per-episode payment of $50,000.

Rob and his legal representatives are claiming that while Rob has suffered from the emotional effects of the restraining order, Chyna has capitalized on the drama and raked in more than $1 million after appearing in the news and on social media to comment on the restraining order.

Rob’s lawyers are asking that he receive $2,864 in monthly payments from Chyna to go toward his joint custody of Dream. A judge has suspended child support obligations in the meantime until the situation is resolved. They are set to convene again in December to receive a final decision.

Dream celebrated her second birthday on November 10. Various members of the Kardashian family posted happy birthday messages on social media, while Chyna and Rob both shared photos of their daughter on their respective Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Several members of the Kardashian family have also been busy evacuating their homes in the wake of the devastating Woolsey fire, which has forced evacuations across Southern California.