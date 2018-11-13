Drake Deemed Nicki Minaj ‘Thirsty’ After Her Michael B. Jordan Flirty Comment At People’s Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj’s impromptu shout-out to Creed star Michael B. Jordan during her acceptance speech at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards drew many reactions, but none quite as critical as her pal Drake’s.

While accepting the gong for Female Artist of 2018 at the PCAs, which took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on November 11, Nicki name-dropped the sexy actor to the amusement of probably every lady in the room.

“Shout out to Donatella Versace for custom making this dress for me tonight, and shoutout to Michael B. Jordan, who is taking it off me tonight,” the 35-year-old “Barbie Dreams” rapper joked.

But according to Hollywood Life, it seems like Drake, 32, was less than happy with the flirty comment as he thinks it “came off sounding a bit thirsty.”

“Drake feels that Nicki is a gorgeous, sexy, superstar that is better than using an award show appearance to get a date,” a source said.

“Drake expects more from Nicki, so he was shocked to hear her come so hard after Michael.”

Turns out, there may be another reason as to why the “God’s Plan” hitmaker, who was once rumored to be married to Nicki in 2010, was so upset about the shout out — because he was jealous!

“He’d prefer Nicki was flirting with him on that award show stage,” the insider added.

Nicki Minaj and Michael B. Jordan need to happen #PCAs pic.twitter.com/LqQIZbFodk — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) November 12, 2018

Drake once even admitted that he “literally fell in love” with Nicki when he saw her for the first time, during a 2010 interview on MTV2’s Sucker Free Countdown. But while the Canadian star might have always had a crush on his frequent collaborator, he also said that she always looked at him more like “a little brother.”

Fortunately for Nicki, it appears that Michael took the whole thing jokingly and was even flattered by her flirty comment, which is what the Queen artist wished for as she told E! News backstage that the two barely even knew each other and explained where her one-liner came from.

“I was watching Black Panther last night, so he was just…happened to be fresh in my mind,” she said.

It was a great night for Nicki, who took home not only the Female Artist of 2018 award, but also Album of 2018 for her latest record Queen. Drake, on the other hand, had six nominations ahead of the PCAs this Sunday, including Male Artist of 2018 and Most Hypeworthy Canadian of 2018, but ended up walking home empty-handed.