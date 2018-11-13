Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Serious Cleavage During Family Outing In NYC

Chrissy Teigen spent Monday in New York City with the people that matter most to her. The model was spotted out and about with her husband singer John Legend and their two children, Luna, 2, and Miles, 5 months.

According to a Nov. 12 report by Daily Mail, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hit up The Big Apple to attend the Radio City Christmas Spectacular just one day after attending the People’s Choice Awards in California on Sunday.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model donned a chic outfit that included a black dress and tights that were worn under a fitted khaki trench coat. Teigen wore a large black belt with a gold buckle around the coat to show off her figure, and also flashed her ample cleavage in the very low-cut ensemble.

Chrissy completed her outfit with a pair of black ankle booties, and a black purse draped over her shoulder. She wore her shoulder length brown hair parted to the side and swooped back for a sleek look, and sported a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Teigen was photographed holding her daughter Luna’s hand as the family walked the streets of NYC, while Legend was on daddy duty by carrying Miles in his baby carrier. John wore a pair of black pants and a dapper black trench coat with gold button accents.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chrissy Teigen flaunted her famous curves on Sunday night as well. The model took the stage to present the award for favorite reality TV series on the night, handing over the honor to Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, who took home the prize for their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Teigen donned a black, pink, gold, and silver printed mini dress for the event. The short dress also included a thigh-high slit that showed off the model’s legs, as well as a low cut top, which flashed her ample cleavage.

Although Chrissy happily gave over the award to Kim Kardashian, there have been rumors of some bad blood between her, John Legend, and Kim’s husband Kanye West due to his political rants.

“They are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything. They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed to doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective,” an insider said, per the Inquisitr, of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s relationship with Kim and Kanye.