‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Wants ‘Respect’ As She Meets Bristol Palin For First Time

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood demanded “respect” the first time she met new Teen Mom OG co-star Bristol Palin.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the co-stars met face to face after weeks of both Palin and Cheyenne Floyd being featured on the long-running MTV series.

During the November 12 episode, the new cast members went head to head with OG stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the women got together in New York to film some promotional material for the new season, but before the original stars met with the newcomers, they expressed some major concerns to the show’s producers.

The cast revealed that the three core members of the series – Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Bookout – were not told about the casting of Palin and Floyd following the tumultuous exit of former cast member Farrah Abraham.

Umm after 10 years I damn sure think me @MaciBookout and @CatelynnLowell should have at least gotten a phone call! Thank god we all got along though with both Cheyenne and Bristol so we were ok in the end. #sendinglove ???? — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 12, 2018

“This show to us is like family. There’s been a lot of things that’s happened in 10 years on this show that I have let you guys watch,” revealed an upset Portwood. “So I need that respect back. We would really like some f**king respect.”

“So here’s the thing, before we do these interviews, we need to be introduced to these girls,” Portwood continued. “It’s just a courtesy thing.”

A show producer attempting to diffuse the situation told Portwood that the series would never just put her on a set or in a situation with people she didn’t know.

“Before we meet these girls, I think we all deserve, since we didn’t get our phone call. We don’t want another Farrah,” Portwood explained. “This show to us is like family, especially with the girls. So we really don’t want it to feel separated in any way.”

The one thing all the cast members past and present had in common? Their mutual dislike of former cast member Abraham.

Portwood just revealed on Twitter that she doesn’t feel like she can do the show any longer after an episode aired about her ex Gary Shirley’s wife suffering a miscarriage. She sent out a series of tweets showing her struggle.

I can't do this anymore — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 5, 2018

I have to quit this show — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 5, 2018

All I wanted was for @krissyK01 is her to not feel alone and when she bravely said it on camera that really gave me strength to speak to her and let her know I understand and I am here for her. She was heart broken. I could see it in her eyes. — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 6, 2018

“The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured,” said Portwood of her time on the series on Twitter on November 5.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV.