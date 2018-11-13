Blonde Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Displays Sculpted Figure In Leopard-Print Bikini

Fitness guru Tammy Hembrow is currently in Los Angeles on a working vacation, reported the Daily Mail. However, her schedule leaves time for her to lay out in the sun, judging by her latest Instagram snap. The blonde beauty posted a bikini photo showcasing her toned body and busty chest while promoting Women’s Best sports nutrition.

The snap features Tammy lounging on a poolside chair. Dressed in a tiny cleavage-popping leopard-print bikini, the Instagram model leans to the side using one arm to support herself. The position lengthens her sculpted figuring, showing off her toned abdomen and muscular arms. With the other hand, Tammy pushes her straight blonde hair away from her face while pouting at the camera with pink, glossy lips. On the chair in front of her sits a sports drink with “Women’s Best” written on the front of the bottle.

In her caption, the fitness star invited her fans to check out the Women’s Best’s Black Friday sale set to begin at 9 a.m. EST on November 19. She added that the sale is their biggest of the year and is the “perfect time to stock up on some supps.” The photo’s location was tagged as Los Angeles, California.

Her 8.8 million followers loved the photo, leaving comments calling her “beautiful” and “sexy” and telling her that she’s inspiring.

One fan wrote, “I Love you Tammy, you are my inspiration,” while another commented, “Holy cow……wow….. I’m almost speechless.”

The model has been staying busy while visiting L.A. with her two young children, Wolf, 3, and Saskia, 2. On Sunday, she attended the Pretty Little Thing X Hailey Baldwin event in West Hollywood and on Monday, she went to an LA Laker’s game.

In 2015, Tammy launched her own workout brand to help people looking to begin an exercise regime. Shortly after, she launched her own app called TammyFit in which she shares videos, recipes, advice, and much more to followers. Tammy also has her own clothing line, an athleisure range called Saski Collection.

In a post last month, she shared inspiring advice with her lady fans on how to get motivated to start their own business like she did.