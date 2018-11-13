Kim Kardashian & Sisters Flash Curvy Backsides During Family Dinner Date In LA

Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, turned heads in Hollywood this week when they decided to head out for a family dinner in L.A.

According to a Nov. 13 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and her family, including Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, were joined by Kim’s husband Kanye West and close friend Johnathan Cheban as they all hit up The Henry Restaurant in L.A. on Monday night, and put their curves on full display.

Kim donned a pair of skin-tight black leather pants, which hugged all of her curves, including her famous backside. She paired the pants with a brown zipper hoodie and gray ankle boots. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her long, dark hair in a high ponytail on top of her head, and sported a bronzed glow, brown eyeshadow, and nude lip as her makeup look for the night.

Khloe Kardashian also wore a pair of skin-tight leggings for the outing and completed her outfit by donning a velour Adidas tracksuit top and black sneakers. She had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves, which fell down her back, and sported baby pink polish on her nails.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian donned a pair of light-colored jeans and a see-through white top. She wore her shoulder length, dark hair down and in wet-looking waves, as she completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West step out for dinner… after Lorde accused him of 'stealing' tour set design https://t.co/GvEGj6P7CB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 13, 2018

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Johnathan Cheban wore a pair of black, red, and white sweats and a black and red hoodie, while Kanye West wore a pair of gray sweats, with a bright neon yellow hoodie and matching jacket over top.

Perhaps that family gathered to celebrate their big People’s Choice Award win, where their show won for the favorite reality series of the year, and Khloe Kardashian won a solo award for favorite reality TV star of the year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during their time on stage to accept the award, the Kardashian family, led by Kim K. herself, dedicated the honor to all of the brave men and women currently working to fight the devastating Woolsey fires in California, and urged everyone to donate and give support in any way they possibly could.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her curvy sisters when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.