Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Famous Booty In Sexy New Video

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her post-baby curves in a series of new photos and videos posted to social media this week.

According to a Nov. 12 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian flaunted her curves, including her famous backside as she posed for the camera at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Monday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a black Adidas velour tracksuit in the photos, where she posed and showed off her glowing look. Her long, blonde hair was pushed back by a thick, black headband, and styled in gorgeous, loose waves down her back.

Kardashian also donned her signature large hoop earrings and wore a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, and pretty light pink lip shade. Khloe had the top of her tracksuit unzipped to show a bit of skin and flaunt her ample cleavage as she goofed off with friends by striking awkward poses in the videos.

In the photos and videos, which were posted to the reality TV star’s Instagram account on Monday, Khloe captions the images “Instagram vs Reality,” seemingly making fun of the fact that her social media photos are not always so glamorous behind the scenes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is currently living in L.A. with her friends and family members while her boyfriend Tristan Thompson resides in Ohio with his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The pair, who share one child together, daughter True, have been apart since September, and although their relationship is rumored to be on the rocks, sources claim that they have been bonding over the recent tragedies to strike California.

“They see so many people, including their own friends, losing so much and they are realizing what they have with each other and how they are better together as a unit than apart. Are there issues still? Absolutely! But what people are going through really is putting things into perspective,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“All the tragedy that has been going down literally in their backyard might actually be the main and most important reason they stay together. Emotions are at an all-time high, and Khloe and Tristan are using the unfortunate sadness that is affecting so many as a catalyst to improve their relationship status. They both realize love and the love for each other is what is most important,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.