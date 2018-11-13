Grocery Store Joe Is ‘Relieved’ After ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination

It was goodbye for Grocery Store Joe and Jenna Johnson on Monday's DWTS.

Joe Amabile is no longer shaking his booty on Dancing with the Stars, and he is okay with that. In fact, he is quite happy and relieved that he was eliminated from the reality dancing competition on Monday night. Grocery Store Joe, as he has been called since his Bachelorette days, and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, were part of a double elimination.

ET caught up with the booted couple when Joe admitted that he was relieved to be off the show. It’s certainly not because he didn’t have a good time and loved everyone on Dancing with the Stars, but he feels good about finally being gone from the dance floor. He says that the timing was right that America chose to send him home. He noted that his least favorite part of his time on the show was getting out there and performing his dance routines. He said that he was relieved that he didn’t have to do another dance.

Jenna Johnson was, of course, a bit disappointed that they didn’t go any further in the competition. However, the pro dancer did say how happy she was that they actually made it to the semi-finals. She penned a heartfelt post to Joe Amabile on her Instagram stating how much she will miss him.

“To my Joseph: What a season we had. Overcoming all odds and making it into the semifinals!!!!! Proving ALL the haters wrong one week at a time. You are a loyal, genuine, funny, and incredibly sincere person with a heart of gold. I will forever be grateful for every moment you made me smile these past 10 weeks… especially when you got me crack pie from Milk because I was having a bad day. I will not miss your panic attacks (haha) but I will miss every single thing about you and the happiness you brought into this season. Thank you for never giving up on yourself. Or me.”

.@AmabileJoe celebrates the wonderful women in his life as he and @Dance10Jenna get contemporary with @DavidGray’s “This Year’s Love.” #DWTS pic.twitter.com/brfJBLYyaQ — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 13, 2018

As for Grocery Store Joe, he says that he was happy that he chose to be himself and he wouldn’t have changed anything about his time on DWTS. He was also aware that it was his time to go before the other two couples that were in the bottom three along with him were kicked out. Unfortunately, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke were the next couple to go home in the double elimination.

While it may have been expected that Grocery Store Joe would be voted off, it was quite a shock when Juan Pablo was sent packing. He and Cheryl received a perfect score last night. The Fuller House star was shocked and so were his fans.

Grocery Store Joe and Jenna Johnson will be back dancing on finale night of Dancing with the Stars next week. There is a surprise coming your way that you will have to wait to see. Maybe it will have something to do with his girlfriend, Kendall Long. Stay tuned to see what the special surprise will be.