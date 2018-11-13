‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Spooky Holiday Special Coming To Netflix In December

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning to Netflix for more adventures a bit earlier than fans expected. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced in a tweet on Monday, November 12, that the hit series will be getting a holiday special about the winter solstice on December 14, Deadline reported.

The special, called “A Midwinter’s Tale,” follows Sabrina and her family of witches as they celebrate the winter solstice with the rest of their coven at the Church of Night. Although the episode will mostly focus on the solstice celebration, a few plot points from Season 1 will be continued.

“The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — when families gather together around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols, tell ghost stories and huddle against the supernatural creatures that come out to cause mischief…But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know what might come down the chimney,” the episode’s synopsis said, which TVLine shared.

Nineteen-year-old Kiernan Shipka will return as the lead character, Sabrina Spellman, along with series regulars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Lachlan Watson. Aguirre-Sacasa and Donna Thorland wrote “A Midwinter’s Tale,” and Jeff Woolnough directed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa! @sabrinanetflix has a X-mas Special dropping on 12/14!! I love this episode of #CAOS!! @netflix ????????????????????⚡️☃️????????☠️ pic.twitter.com/A5DPs4Dajv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2018

While there is no trailer for the upcoming special at this time, Netflix did reveal a short clip in their holiday specials teaser video. The clip featured Sabrina (played by Shipka) and Aunt Hilda (played by Lucy Davis).

“We’re going to hunker down and watch our favorite Christmas movies,” Aunt Hilda told Sabrina.

Season 1 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was released on Netflix in October. The series is a based on the popular Archie Comic of the same name, which has been continuously published since 2014. It is also a very dark re-imagining of the lighthearted 1996 television series Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The 10-episode Netflix series follows half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina Spellman as she must constantly choose between protecting her mortal friends or her coven.

Netflix hasn’t revealed a date for the release of season two yet, but the streaming service initially ordered two seasons, so a second installment is coming. Cast members have also recently been sharing their behind-the-scenes antics on the set of season two on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina official Instagram account.