‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Poses In A Hot Pink Swimsuit While Playing ‘Water Chess’ In The Maldives

Farrah Abraham continues to flaunt her assets while on vacation with her daughter.

Farrah Abraham is enjoying a “winter break” in the Maldives and sharing plenty of photos with her fans and followers on Instagram along the way.

After indulging in a meal prepared by a private chef on Monday night, the former Teen Mom OG star woke up on Tuesday morning to play a game of chess in the water while wearing a hot pink swimsuit.

“Playin water chess & workin out @karma_swim @ayadamaldivesresort #maldives #travel #travelblogger #chess #winterbreak #farrahabraham,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Since landing in the Maldives several days ago, Abraham has been treating her online audience to a steady stream of photos, many of which feature the former reality star in a bikini or other style bathing suit.

In the photo posted by Abraham prior to her hot pink swimsuit pic, she was seen floating in the crystal clear water in a tiny green bikini. She’s even shared images of herself in a miniature thong bikini from the Ayada Maldives Resort where she’s staying.

In a description of the resort on the venue’s Instagram page, the Ayada Maldives is said to be located on a luxury private island.

Below is Farrah Abraham’s latest photo from the resort.

Before traveling to the Maldives for vacation with her daughter Sophia, Farrah Abraham dyed her hair blonde after spending the past several months as a brunette.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Abraham starred on Teen Mom OG for the past several years but ultimately decided to leave the show after they demanded she step away from her work in the adult industry. In a scene from the show earlier this year, Abraham was seen sitting down with producer Larry Musnick, who still works on the show, and during their chat, he was heard telling the former reality star that he did not want to work with her if she was going to continue to be involved in the adult entertainment world.

Musnick also called out Abraham for treating his staff poorly.

“We want to look at how people are treated. For example, Kristin — who we all love, who we think is doing a great job — isn’t here today. You don’t snap your fingers and say ‘new producer’ and we fly one in. I think some compassion and understanding. Everybody is working,” Morgan explained to Abraham in the scene, per Us Magazine.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.