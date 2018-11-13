Christmas Abbott’s Ex Speaks Out On Baby Drama, Says He’s Working To Co-Parent Son With ‘Big Brother’ Star

Big Brother star Christmas Abbott’s ex-boyfriend is setting the record straight on the reported drama surrounding the birth and custody arrangement for their 1-month-old son Loyal Atticus.
Fitness trainer Benjamin Bunn broke his social media silence on the topic via a lengthy Instagram post in which he explained that he “dropped everything” to rush to North Carolina with the intention of being by Abbott’s side when she gave birth last month.
Bunn, who captioned a photo of him holding his son in the hospital, acknowledged that once he got to the hospital he was able to see the newborn for a “brief period.” Bunn then explained that he has been through the wringer for months as friends, family members, and even strangers have given him their opinions on his rumored estrangement from Abbott and the baby.
“Working to co-parent with someone that you’re not romantically involved with and for that matter barely know is a tough undertaking….Along the way I’ve been accused of some pretty terrible stuff, ranging from infidelity to fitness stardom….It’s been torturous at times.”
Benjamin Bunn then referenced the photo of him with his son, explaining that he held the little boy tightly when he met him and making it clear that he plans to be around to help raise his child. Bunn, who lives in Florida, went on to talk about his tricky situation when it comes to co-parenting across state lines with Christmas Abbott.
“Co-parenting isn’t easy, especially across state lines. Both his mother and I have taken a lot of shots publicly, but privately I’m fairly certain we’re both determined to provide a good upbringing for our son.”
Bunn, who has vowed to keep his relationship with Abbott private, also revealed that he will be seeing little Loyal again sometime very soon.
This picture was taken the day after my son was born. My mother and I made it to North Carolina as quickly as we could once we received news he was on his way. It was a hard day for everyone, but I was happy to do what I could to see my son, even if it was only for a brief period. • • I’ve caught a lot of heat the past 5 months from friends, family and strangers. Working to co-parent with someone that you’re not romantically involved with and for that matter barely know is a tough undertaking. I walked into it giving all parties the benefit of the doubt. Along the way I’ve been accused of some pretty terrible stuff, ranging from infidelity to fitness stardom (neither of which are a good fit in this instance). It’s been torturous at times, but in my silence I’ve learned a lot about what I prioritize as a person, and what it actually means to not care about the options of others, and how much it means to place value in the options that actually matter. Something I still struggle with. • • However In this instance, I would submit how I feel isn’t as important as how my son might of felt in his picture. I dropped everything I was doing to greet him into the world. I held him tight against me. I let him feel my heart pounding in my chest and my deep voice rumble in his ear. I felt his strong little hands and and heard his tiny cries. It was just the two of us, briefly enjoying each other’s company as best we could given the circumstances. Every child should feel the love of a strong man just as sure as they should feel the same from a loving mother. • • Coparenting isn’t easy, especially across state lines. Both his mother and I have taken a lot of shots publicly, but privately I’m fairly certain we’re both determined to provide a good upbringing for our son. Part of that, for me, is keeping my relationship with him and his mother, mostly private. • • Im looking forward to seeing him again soon…thankfully it won’t be long.
Benjamin Bunn’s post came shortly after TMZ reported that the fitness trainer recently filed court documents seeking a paternity test and joint custody of the child if the results confirm that he is Loyal’s father.
In court papers obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Bunn alleged that Abbott has refused to voluntarily submit a genetic marker test and also reportedly claimed that that the former CBS reality star has been keeping him from the child. Abbott’s ex also claimed the two had planned to raise their child in Florida but Abbott changed plans after she had an altercation at a CrossFit gym in Tampa with a woman she believed was dating Bunn while she was still pregnant with Loyal.
In an interview with Us Weekly shortly after his son’s birth, Benjamin Bunn revealed he hasn’t been in a relationship with Christmas Abbott since last December but that he went to every doctor’s appointment with the Big Brother star and accompanied her for travel throughout the first seven months of her pregnancy.
Once the two became estranged, Bunn told Us he found out Abbott was being induced “through Instagram.”