Michael B Jordan Pays Tribute To Stan Lee

Michael B. Jordan has become the latest celebrity to offer a touching tribute to the iconic Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

During a special screening of Jordan’s upcoming boxing drama Creed II in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Jordan spoke with an Entertainment Tonight reporter about the legacy of the man who co-created Black Panther, the hero of the 2018 film of the same name in which Jordan portrayed the villain Killmonger.

Jordan spoke about the pain of coping with the news as he said, “[I’m] heartbroken, honestly. [He was] 95-years-old, he lived a full life. He made an impact on so many different people, [and] literally changed the face of entertainment in so many different ways.”

Lee might have been the most important person in the history of Marvel Comics, dedicating the majority of his life to the company as a writer, editor, and publisher as well as cementing his place in comic book history as the co-creator of some of the greatest and most celebrated comic book characters in history, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the previously mentioned Black Panther.

Lee has received countless plaudits during his career including being inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame in 1994 and Jack Kirby Hall of Fame in 1995, along with receiving a star on the Walk of Fame in 2011 and being declared an official Disney Legend during the studio’s D23 Expo in 2017, according to the report. Lee will live on through his film cameos, as the man many consider to be the face of Marvel has made a cameo in almost every movie that has been based on the company’s characters.

Jordan continued to express his appreciation for Lee, saying, “He showed people how to dream how to escape the problems that they have and their current situations. [He was] so creative, so fun, It’s incredible. I feel honored to be apart of one of the last films he got a chance to be a part of.”

The Black Panther superhero was created by Lee and his long-time creative partner Jack Kirby back in the 1960s, and when it finally came time for the hero to headline his own film, Lee was on set to film one of his legendary cameos.

“For him to kind of see that come full circle was awesome and something I’ll cherish with me for the rest of my life,” Jordan said. “Rest in peace, Stan Lee. We lost a really really good one.”