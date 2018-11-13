Thomas Ravenel Slams Ashley Jacobs For Bad-Mouthing Kathryn Dennis: ‘Will Have Nothing To Do With Her’

Thomas Ravenel put Ashley Jacobs on blast.

Thomas Ravenel is furious with his now-ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs for her latest comments about his children’s mother, Kathryn Dennis.

After Jacobs shockingly called out Dennis for allegedly lying about her sobriety and going to rehab for publicity reasons, Ravenel fired back at her, making it clear he now wants nothing to do with her.

“I totally disavow this horrendous behavior and will have nothing to do with her,” Ravenel wrote on Instagram with an old photo of the two of them, as revealed by a report from E! News on November 12.

“I begged her over and over to no avail. So hateful. Hope she gets help,” he later added in his post’s comments section.

In the comments section of her own Instagram post earlier this month, Jacobs was seen telling her fans and followers that Dennis has been seen out drinking with friends on numerous occasions recently and was “never sober.”

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs broke up in July of this year after just over a year of dating. Then, in August, after being spotted around Charleston with one another, Jacobs confirmed she and the former politician were back on. Although it is unclear when Ravenel and Jacobs’ latest split happened, it’s safe to say that the couple is no more.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis share two children, 4-year-old Kensington and 2-year-old Saint Julien, and are currently in the midst of a custody battle.

At the end of last week, Radar Online revealed details of the couple’s feud, explaining that while Dennis has targeted Ravenel as a drug user, he’s questioned her ability to properly parent their kids.

According to Dennis’ court documents, she has been sober for one year and has passed all drug tests requested by her former partner, Ravenel.

“The mother is informed and believes it is in the best interests of the minor children that she be granted either sole custody and/or primary custody of the minor children, and permanently, with reasonable visitation granted to the father,” Dennis’ court papers read. “The mother has more time, more energy, is 29 years younger than the Defendant, and is more capable to care for the parties’ children on a full-time basis than the father.”

Also in her court documents, Dennis mentioned Ravenel’s September 2018 arrest for assault and battery, which was prompted by claims of rape made against him by his former nanny, Dawn.

Meanwhile, in Ravenel’s court documents, he took aim at Dennis’ social life, claiming she’s prioritized her travels and her time with friends over their children.