Leah Remini Exposes Darker Side Of Jehovah Witness Religion In New A&E Special Airing Tonight

Leah Remini has set her sights on exposing the darker side of the Jehovah’s Witness religion in an upcoming A&E special that is tied to the new season of her documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath.

The two-hour show will debut tonight, November 13 at 9 p.m. EST.

Remini posted a teaser trailer for the special on Twitter two weeks before Season 3 of Scientology and the Aftermath arrives on Nov. 27.

“I thought Jehovah’s Witnesses were just nice people knocking on doors,” the actress said in an official clip about the series.

Remini is seen having open discussions with former Jehovah’s Witnesses about their experiences within the religion.

TV Insider reported that Remini described how she received letters from Jehovah’s Witnesses asking her to look into the religion that they say is similar to a cult.

Remini launched the series Scientology and the Aftermath to expose the hidden stories of abuse, misconduct, and retribution within the organization. Alongside former high-ranking Scientology official Mike Rinder, the two continue their fight to show the darker side of the controversial religion.

.@LeahRemini speaks with former #JehovahsWitnesses on why they left the organization on Tuesday during the two-hour special Leah Remini: #ScientologytheAftermath: The Jehovah's Witnesses. pic.twitter.com/lhQJrSN3Iu — A&E Network (@AETV) November 9, 2018

Remini has been outspoken against the religion she was a member of from 1979 through to 2013.

Scientology’s official Twitter declares Scientology “a religion that offers a precise path to a complete understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe, and the Supreme Being.”

On the A&E series, Remini disputes many of the religion’s teachings and exposes its abuses of members.

The show’s first season was aired by A&E in seven regular and three special episodes which began on November 29, 2016. The first season garnered two Emmy nominations, scoring one win. The series was renewed for a second season of 10 regular and four special episodes.

In a statement issued by A&E, Remini explained the purpose of her series.

The actress said she hoped to “shed light on information that makes the world aware of what is really going on and encourages others to speak up so the abuses can be ended forever. I hope that people who have left now feel they have a safe place to go. I hope others who have also experienced abuses will come forward and help us to do something about it.”

The former King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait actress can currently be seen in the film Second Act alongside best friend Jennifer Lopez.