Ashley Graham Goes Fully Topless On Instagram As She Attempts ‘Boob Taping’ Trick

Ashley Graham is known for her incredible figure and curvy assets, and while she’s no stranger to showing off her body on social media, this time she took things to a whole other level of intimacy.

The plus-size model took to Instagram to share a few videos of herself attempting the “boob taping” trick made famous by Kim Kardashian way back when. Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will remember that she revealed her fashion secret when she showed the world that she uses duct tape to keep her assets in place. And while Kim made the whole process look so easy, Ashley, on the other hand, was definitely struggling to achieve the desired result.

The 31-year-old told her 7.6 million Instagram followers that she wasn’t so sure if she was performing the trick correctly in a series of saucy clips that showed the model completely topless, with one breast covered with some thick black tape, while she covered the other one with her hand. Ashley displays a playful attitude, saying that “Kim tried it, Cardi [B] tried it. I’m trying the tape. I just don’t know how this is gonna work,” and asking her devoted fans if they had ever tried to pull off the fashion trick.

“And if so I don’t think I’ve done it right? Jordan really tried and she didn’t do a bad job but I feel like I’m defeating the purpose,” she added. According to the Daily Mail, Kim revealed her secret to achieve “perfect cleavage in photos” in an Instagram post.

“You tape them up so they are super lifted. It takes a little work but trust me it’s all worth it… I’ve used everything from duct tape to packing tape to masking tape and I think that the best I found is gaffer’s tape,” the KUWTK star said.

She also added that you shouldn’t have any lotions or oils on so that the tape perfectly sticks. “Just brace yourself for when it’s time to take it off,” Kim joked.

Ashley herself experienced that weird feeling of removing the tape, a moment that she also posted on social media and that almost resulted in a nip slip for the Sports Illustrated icon. When she is recording the removing process, Ashley almost flashes out too much skin and is forced to cover both her breasts with her arm while letting out a shriek.

Ashley has been an ambassador for plus-size models ever since she embarked on the fashion journey. Last year, she even released a book called A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty And Power Really Look Like.