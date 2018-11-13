‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans & Judges Disgusted: ‘No Justice’ Over Jaw-Dropping Elimination

This celeb received two perfect scores and judge's praise before being sent home.

Dancing with the Stars viewers are furious that the star that received two perfect scores and the highest praise from the judges was sent home in a wild elimination that put three of the most popular celebs in jeopardy.

As the show went into the finale, three stars stood under the red lights of elimination; Joe Amabile, Alexis Ren, and Juan Pablo di Pace.

Ren was deemed safe and Amabile and di Pace were sent home in a stunning double ax.

The elimination of di Pace was infuriating for viewers of the show, who saw the Fuller House star receive two perfect scores for his Argentine Tango and Salsa, and the highest praise imaginable from the judging panel of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

“People who have been watching our show for 27 seasons, along with me, were blown away,” Inaba said of the couple’s Tango. “You are in a class of your own.”

All three judges were absolutely shocked by di Pace and pro Cheryl Burke’s elimination, with head judge Len Goodman standing and declaring that “there is no justice” in the pair getting canned.

“I love dancing so much, and at least I got to do it in front of millions of people with this wonderful girl,” said the actor to show host Tom Bergeron, graciously accepting defeat.

Former Bachelor star Amabile and his pro-dancer Jenna Johnson stood next to di Pace and also graciously thanked his fans and the judges for his time on the series. He later revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he felt he’d “stayed on longer than made sense.”

High votes from the judges would ideally get a couple directly to the finals, but with viewer votes and this season being so wildly unpredictable, fans seem to have had enough of the show as more of a popularity contest and less of a dance competition.

Fans took to Instagram to dispute di Pace’s elimination.

“And yet, they are not in the finals. @dancingabc you have some serious rule changing to do. I disagree with this outcome!” remarked one fan.

“I have watched this show since day one and I have seen amazing dancers passed over for dancers who clearly did not deserve to win. However, the elimination of Cheryl and Juan Pablo, who were clearly at the top of the judge’s leaderboard, was the final straw. Unless there is a judge’s save to put into place to save Cheryl and Juan Pablo this will be my last night as a fan of this show,” exclaimed another viewer.

“If these d**n politicians want a recount in some states, I demand the show recount their votes as well,” slammed another disgusted fan of the show.

The four remaining stars and their pros that will head into next week’s finale are Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.