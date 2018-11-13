Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Lingerie In Racy Throwback Snap On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been rocking long blonde locks for a few months, but it seems like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is ready to go back to her brunette days as she posted a major throwback photo on social media.

In her latest raunchy Instagram post, Kylie is seen striking a sexy pose while wearing only a cheetah-print lace bra and a silver sparkly mini-skirt, which shows off her incredible hourglass figure. The 21-year-old put on a busty display and flaunted her toned abs in what appears to be a pre-baby snap, yet the most striking difference is that Kylie is sporting her natural dark locks as she poses for the photos. Her 119 million fans seem to agree that she should go back to her natural look, as she racy picture racked up over one million likes and more than 6,000 comments in just a couple of hours.

It might just be that Kylie is on a cheetah print mood, as she followed up her racy throwback post with a good night picture of herself posing in bed while wearing the animal print nightgown while sporting dramatic eye makeup which she was clearly loving because wrote in the caption, “busy trying to avoid washing this makeup off.”

Kylie is currently on tour with her rapper beau Travis Scott and their baby daughter Stormi, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Travis, 26, recently stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about his relationship with the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and how it was to be in the delivery room for the birth of their baby alongside momager Kris Jenner.

“It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s walking me through this whole process,” he told Ellen.

“There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my God. So I was fearful of that.”

Luckily for him, 63-year-old Kris was there to help them through the whole process. Travis and Kylie welcomed their baby girl Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018. And despite his placenta worry, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper actually agreed to cut the umbilical cord himself.

“But I cut the umbilical cord. And she held it down, mama K.J. She’s the best, man,” he added, in reference to grandmother Kris.

Travis admitted he was worried because of their young age, but he said that his worries vanished when he saw his baby girl for the first time.

“Going into it, I was nervous and scared. You know, we were both young. When you first had a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. It’s this whole warp that takes over your body. I never thought I could just love something so hard,” the proud daddy revealed.