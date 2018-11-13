Alexis Ren Waltzes Her Way To ‘DWTS’ Finals In Sexy Cut-Out Dress As She Dedicates Dance To Her Showmance

The gorgeous model paid tribute to new boyfriend Alan Bersten for her dedication dance.

Alexis Ren has danced her way to the Dancing With the Stars finals—and she did it in a jaw-dropping dress after dedicating the dance to her boyfriend, Alan Bersten. The 21-year-old model dedicated her final dance to her showmance partner ahead of a high-scoring waltz that helped solidify the couple’s place in the DWTS finals, per Just Jared Jr.

In a pre-taped package that aired before the duo performed a waltz set to the song “Water” by Bishop Briggs, Alexis Ren explained to Alan Bersten why she was dedicating the performance to him after originally joining Dancing With the Stars for her mom. Ren told Bersten, “I came on this show for my mom, and I dedicated this season to her, which was so powerful for me. And you’ve been a huge part of my growth. I want to dedicate this to you.”

In a confessional interview, Alexis Ren later elaborated on why she decided to dedicate the performance to Bersten.

“This dedication is about Alan teaching me so much. He’s supported me through everything and I made the decision to open up my heart and now it’s my turn to step up.”

Ren added that winning the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy would be a “salute” to Bersten and a perfect way to thank him for all he has done for her.

Alexis Ren wore a dazzling cut-out sequin gown for the waltz, a dress that only a DWTS designer could dream up. Team RenTen’s ballroom performance was described as “heavenly” by judge Bruno Tonioli, who gave the couple a “10.” Alexis and Alan later danced a Judges’ Choice jive to the song “Yes” by Merry Clayton. The lovebirds scored a total 58 out of 60 points for the night.

After the performance, Alexis Ren posted to Instagram to celebrate the fact that the couple survived a double elimination to make it to next week’s DWTS finals. Bersten also posted to Instagram, telling fans, “I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now! Wow!!!! Thank you to everyone who voted for us!! I can’t believe it!”

Last week, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten shared their first kiss as ABC’s cameras followed them on a horseback riding date. One week after Ren gushed that she was “developing feelings” for Bersten, he reciprocated by admitting he has fallen for her as well. The Dancing with the Stars pro was careful to say he didn’t want a showmance to “mess up” what they had been working so hard for, but added, “I know that you put yourself out there last week, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

While there has been some speculation over whether Alexis and Alan’s connection is real or just made for TV, Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba recently told Us Weekly, ” Seems like they’re in love!”

Meanwhile, another Dancing With the Stars insider told Us: “Alexis’ feelings for Alan are real! She adores him … He thinks she’s super sweet and beautiful.”

Check out Alexis Ren’s waltz with Alan Bersten below.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.