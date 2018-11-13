Rita Ora Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Rita Ora’s life has been a roller-coaster of events and emotions, but the British pop star consistently proves that she’s up to any challenge — and she does it all in style.

On Tuesday, the blonde bombshell took to Instagram to finally show her 14.1 million followers the red carpet look that she chose for the People’s Choice Awards. Rita shared a couple of pictures of her outfit with her fans, in which she’s seen putting on a busty display in a gorgeous blue Versace gown with golden details all across the torso and a huge slit. She paired the dreamy dress with matching over-the-knee boots, and styled her blonde locks into a simple top knot. The 27-year-old also opted for dramatic eye make up, while going for a nude lip gloss.

It’s been a busy week for Rita, who not only took the People’s Choice Awards by storm on Sunday evening in Santa Monica right after opening act Nicki Minaj, but was also one of the artists chosen to perform during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place on Thursday night in New York City. At the PCAs, the pop star put on a show-stopping performance of her new single “Let You Love Me,” off her upcoming album Phoenix.

However, there was a very specific group of people who apparently didn’t enjoy Rita’s performance as much as the rest of the crowd… the tight-knit family of her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian. According to Hollywood Life, the Kardashian-Jenner ladies who were present at the awards ceremony on November 11 (all of them except Kylie) threw minor shade at Rita by “completely ignoring her performance.”

“The Kardashians majorly shaded Rob’s ex Rita as none of them watched her perform. They all weren’t paying attention to her. Khloe applauded briefly, but you could tell they were so uninterested,” a source said.

Despite her apparently still ongoing feud with the Kardashians, Rita seems completely unbothered by the reaction of her ex’s family as she enjoyed every minute of her performance. Thank you so much @peopleschoice Awards for having me perform Let You Love Me tonight and everyone for dancing with me!!! I had the BEST TIME EVER,” the star said on Instagram. “The whole team did amazing! Thank you to @tawbox for making my vision come to life! And to all the dancers!! The whole of team ORA! I can’t believe my album is out in a week!!!!” she excitedly added.

Rita Ora’s second studio album Phoenix drops on November 23.