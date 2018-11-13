‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, November 12: Bill Traps Ridge & Judge McMullen

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 12 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who had a brilliant plan for catching Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) red-handed. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) finds an ally in Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), while Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) fret about Ridge and Judge McMullen getting caught.

Donna Visits Pam

According to She Knows Soaps, Donna visited Pam at Forrester Creations. She reminded Pam that at one stage there was tape down the center of the desk marking their halves of the desk. Pam enthusiastically greeted Donna, but when Quinn came into the reception area, Pam barked at her. Quinn asked Pam to call a supplier whom she was struggling with but Pam told her to call them herself since she was so “charming.”

Ridge Calms Brooke on Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge tried to calm Brooke down who was sure that Bill was onto him. He said that the only visible connection between him and Judge McMullen was that they went to the same school. Brooke reminded him that someone saw them at the courthouse together, he said that they could explain it away by saying that they had met about alumni business. Brooke said that she was ashamed of his actions.

Bill Forrester’s Plot To Trap Ridge Forrester

The IT specialist Ken (Danny Woodburn) explained that accessing call logs and texts on the judge’s phone would take time. Bill had another plan in the meantime. He wanted Ken to make Judge McMullen think that they had sent each other text messages. Both messages had to say “we are in big trouble” and they would meet in the Forrester Creations parking lot. He and Justin would listen in on highly sensitive listening devices which Ken called shotgun mics.

Pam Snarks Quinn

Pam and Donna talked about her marriage to Eric. Pam called it her biggest mistake but implied that she could always get him back since his favorite wife was always the one before. She called Quinn crazy and that Donna needed to rescue Eric from her.

Just then Quinn appeared and guessed that Pam was plotting to take her down. Quinn told her that others have tried in the past but that she was still there. Pam said that she had survived, but Quinn warned, “Pam, you don’t really want to take me on.”

Bill Catches Ridge Red-Handed

Ridge received the text and told Brooke that Craig said that they were in big trouble. He hurried off. When Katie joined Brooke, she informed her about what had occurred. The two women worried about the consequences if Ridge and the judge were caught.

Ridge and Craig met in the parking lot and discussed their past actions. Justin and Bill were parked in their vehicle and listened in on the dressmaker and judge’s conversation, as predicted by Inquisitr’sweekly spoilers.

They discuss the “favor” and the $150,000 that Ridge gave Judge McMullen to help him through law school Later, Ridge wanted to know why the judge had called him but Craig denied having called. Ridge then realized that they were set up when he saw the black SUV skidding away.