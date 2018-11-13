Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Red String Bikini On Instagram

Bombshell Emily Ratajkowski left her 20 million Instagram fans seeing double on Monday, with a post featuring two photos of the actress in sexy red swimwear that left little to the imagination.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Ratajkowski started the week by posting sexy snaps from Australia, where she will host the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards. Earlier on Monday, the 27-year-old star shared a post wearing a revealing black string bikini that barely covered her killer curves, accessorized by black Ray-Ban sunglasses. The bikini is from Ratajkowski’s line of swimwear, Inamorata, and she often models her new designs using her Instagram profile.

The actress’s most recent post features Ratajkowski seated in a beach chair, softly lit by dappled sunlight, wearing a red version of her racy swimwear. In the first photo, she stares seductively into the camera with one hand resting on her hair, showing off her dazzling wedding ring. The starlet is wearing a red string bikini, wrapped and tied around her tiny waist. Her bikini bottoms are knotted and tied high on her hips, flaunting her famous physique. The second photo from the post shows Ratajkowski seated with her hand on her hip, highlighting her dangerous curves.

The post is captioned, “THAT suit, now available. Our new drop is live. Link in bio. @inamorataswim.” The photos received over 233,000 likes in an hour, and fans could not get enough of her killer looks. One user wrote, “Sensational n sensual,” while others commented “gorgeous,” and “truly the most beautiful.” Many users complimented her swimwear designs, and one fan posted, “I don’t think anyone else will look like THAT in it though.”

Fans of Ratajkowski received a cheeky glimpse of the model in a red swimsuit last week on her Instagram. Over 1.7 million fans liked a photo of EmRata showing off her curvy rear-view in a red bikini, with strings laced across her toned back. As one user commented, “Omg is there such a thing as perfection.. because I’m looking at it.” Ratajkowski seems to be going through a red phase, as the beautiful brunette donned a stylish red suit in a recent post as she was honored with the REVOLVE Woman of the Year award in Las Vegas.

The model is no stranger to posting sexy selfies and daring portraits on Instagram. As noted in Elle Australia, Ratajkowski has publicly spoken out why she chooses to share revealing photos online with her adoring fan base. “I think celebrating and finding joy in my sexuality has empowered me, both personally and professionally.”