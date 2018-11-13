John Mayer Reveals He Quit Drinking After Drake’s 30th Birthday Party & A Six Day Hangover

John Mayer has not had a sip of alcohol since the night of October 23, 2016, a night that Mayer describes as one where he “made quite a fool” of himself, according to a report from People.

As the singer-songwriter appears on the cover of the November issue of Complex, he opens up in a revealing video interview with Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo and Complex‘s Joe La Puma about the night he decided to make a change in his life and end his relationship with alcohol. Mayer describes the night as one that he took too far by saying, “I remember being like, ‘What happens if I keep going? I always stop here. What if I keep going?’ It was really kind of, oddly, a playful kind of thing … It was Drake’s 30th birthday party, and I made quite a fool of myself. It took me weeks to stop doing this [makes pained face] every morning I woke up.”

While Mayer felt massive embarrassment for his actions during the birthday bash, which he didn’t recall outside of the general shame of them, he later learned that his drunken antics weren’t as poorly received as he had originally thought. Still, Mayer’s hangover was enough punishment even if he didn’t make a complete fool of himself.

“I had a conversation with myself. I remember where I was. I was in my sixth day of the hangover. That’s how big the hangover was,” said Mayer as he discussed his life-altering hangover. “I looked out the window and I went, ‘Okay, John, what percentage of your potential would you like to have? Because if you say you’d like 60, and you’d like to spend the other 40 having fun, that’s fine. But what percentage of what is available to you would you like to make happen? There’s no wrong answer. What is it?’ I went, ‘100.’ The voice in my head said, ‘Okay. Do you know what that means?’ I went, ‘We don’t have to talk anymore. I get it.'”

Mayer admits that when he began to abstain from alcohol he began to have a sense of boredom and that he does miss the “highs” that come with binge drinking, but stands by the fact that it was the best decision that he has ever made.

The 41-year-old Mayer described the difficulty in quitting, saying, “If you look at drinking the way you would look at anything else — which is risk-reward, what am I giving up? What am I getting? — it’s some of the worst odds that ever existed. You have to fight really hard to look at it from a critical point of view because it’s constantly pushed on you. Every Friday and Saturday, on social media, there is enabling going on for drinking.”

Mayer compensated for the time he didn’t spend drinking delving into his work. In 2017, he toured with Dead & Company and released his seventh album, The Search for Everything.