Viral Photograph Of Firefighters Sleeping After 24-Hour Shift Resurfaces In Wake Of California Wildfires

People across the country are paying tribute to the hard work of firefighters upon the resurfacing of an emotional shot from 2011.

Many have spoken out about the men and women who have worked tirelessly to save lives in the wake of the California wildfires. A photo from 2011 is getting viral attention and causing many celebrities to share it on their own social media platforms in gratitude for these brave people. The photo depicts a group of firefighters asleep on the ground after working for 24 hours to put out the Thomas Fire in Montecito, California. According to People, the shot was first shared by the Kern County Fire Department.

Now with many firefighters putting their lives on the line to fight the fires raging throughout Los Angeles County, Ventura County, and Newbury Park, many are using the picture to share their gratitude. Val Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars shared the photo on Instagram to share his own touching tribute to these strong men and women.

“An image is worth a thousand words,” Chmerkovskiy, 32, began his post on Sunday. “I’ll add a few of my own. As our beautiful state burns there are the ones that are fleeing and those that are going towards the fire, literally. These brave men and women, are truly heroes.”

Comedian Kevin Hart also shared the photo and expressed a similar sentiment. “You men & women are true heroes & me and my family thank you,” the actor, 39, wrote. “My heart & prayers go out to all families in the affected areas….This is honestly Unbelievable what we are witnessing at this very moment. God have mercy on us all.”

Thousands of people from the Southern California area are currently displaced from their homes after seeking refuge from the raging flames. Many homes have been completely burnt to the ground, leaving families wondering how to begin to pick up the pieces. As of Monday morning the Woolsey Fire is still not fully contained and has covered 91,572 acres of land. Meanwhile the Hill Fire has taken over the Newbury Park area, spanning over 10,000 acres.

This is a rough week for this community who endured a mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks bar just last Wednesday. Twelve people were killed in the shooting and 29 have been killed as a result of the fires thus far. In addition to the massive fires taking over Southern California, a fire broke out in Northern California as well. The Weather Channel has been calling this new disaster the Camp Fire to differentiate it from the various others taking over the state.