Model Grace Elizabeth Wears A Belt As A Bra On Instagram

Model Elizabeth Grace looks stunning in a photo shoot for V Magazine, and it is made especially memorable with the use of an unconventional clothing item repurposed for a top. In the Instagram snap, Elizabeth looks straight at the camera with her hands on her hips, as she wears a high-waisted mini-skirt in a colorful brown-and-black pattern. She also wore a belt in a matching print, but instead of wearing it on her waist, she wore it like a bra. The model also wore some Prada tights, Laruicci earrings, and Estée Lauder mascara. Grace looked fierce in some green eye makeup, as her hair was wavy and had tons of volume.

Fans responded with tons of compliments for the image, which is part of V Magazine’s V116 available now. People let her know that she looked “Smokin hot,” “Glam wow so fierce,” and “Chic.”

Grace was also recently spotted on the Victoria’s Secret runway, where she opened the VS Pink section of the show for the third year in a row. One of her outfits included a red sports bra with some matching bottoms with crisscrossing straps that read “Pink.” This was paired with a multi-colored jacket with “Pink” written in rainbow colors.

And while the model is every bit glam as the next, she revealed to W Magazine that she’s a little more down-to-earth than some may assume. For example, she headed home for her 21st birthday and invited 50 family members. And instead of a keg stand, she hung out with loved ones and enjoyed a white chocolate fountain.

Also, Elizabeth opened up about what it was like to unexpectedly see her parents at her first VS show.

“The first people I saw when I walked out were my parents, which I was not expecting to; It almost stopped me dead in my tracks. I was like, ‘Hi, Dad.’ But it’s been one of the most empowering experiences to be around all of these girls and we’ve really bonded.”

The model also keeps up her Instagram game, which is an integral part of her job.