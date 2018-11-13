‘The Young And The Restless’ Vet Christian LeBlanc Shares Behind-The-Scenes Sneak Peek!

While fans have seen less of their favorite Genoa City lawyer, Michael, lately, The Young and the Restless vet Christian LeBlanc recently took to Instagram to thrill fans with some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.

In his first adorable moment, LeBlanc shared a clip of himself in the makeup chair at Y&R to his Instagram account. He looked at the product, and it said something about shake before use, so he did a little shakey dance. His caption was a take on a weight loss shake’s old mantra, which was recognizable to many of his followers. One person chimed in, “Ha! I think you’re confusing this with Slim Fast somehow.”

Fans of the CBS Daytime soap opera instantly chimed in. One wrote, “We miss seeing you on the Y&R.” Yet another said, “Who needs Richard Simmons when we have you??!!! You remind me so much of him!!”

His followers also got excited because they felt it might mean that Michael would be back on the canvas soon. One wrote, “Does this mean we will be seeing you soon on the Y&R…I bloody well hope so!”

In another fun behind the scenes post, LeBlanc took a moment to brag on his on-screen wife Lauren, who is portrayed by Tracey Bregman, and her new storyline as one of the three power players at Jabot alongside Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Kerry (Alice Hunter).

The latest Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr show that show that tomorrow Lauren ends up saving the day when Phyllis blanks on a scheduled photo shoot to showcase the powerful trio at the head of Jabot. After Ashley (Eileen Davidson) left with all her patents, the company was in a jam, and these three women stepped up and made sure the company moved forward after the incident.

LeBlanc’s fans gave him a bit of advice in the comment section. One warned, “Careful. She’s a lady boss!!”

Other followers instantly realized what these behind-the-scenes photos mean. “Yay! That means Michael and Lauren scenes,” enthused one commenter.

In unfortunate news, Inquisitr reported that Bregman lost her house in the recent California wildfires. The entire home burned to the ground, which is devastating for the soap star. The good news is that all her family and animals made it safely out of the danger zone before the fire took over the property. Even so, she has a huge task ahead of her in recovering from this terrible loss, and she received plenty of support from the show as well as fans on social media.