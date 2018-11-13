NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Should Pay ‘King’s Ransom’ To Acquire Anthony Davis From Pelicans, Per ‘NESN’

Is Anthony Davis-to-Celtics trade possible?

The New Orleans Pelicans have already made it clear that they have no intention to move Anthony Davis, but as of now, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that the All-Star forward could soon be available on the trading block. Once the Pelicans finally decide to trade Davis, one of the NBA teams who could express a strong interest in acquiring him is the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics entered the 2018-19 NBA season as one of the top favorite NBA teams to fully dominate the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference. The Celtics are currently struggling earlier this season, but if they manage to become consistent and build a good chemistry, Boston definitely has a strong chance of beating other powerhouse teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series. However, in order to dethrone the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, the Celtics obviously need more star power on their roster.

According to NESN, the potential acquisition of Anthony Davis could put an end to the Celtics’ 10-year title drought. However, to convince the Pelicans to part ways with the face of the franchise, the Celtics should be willing to pay the “king’s ransom.” Any deal between the Celtics and the Pelicans involving Davis will likely include at least one of Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, together with future draft picks.

“This potentially is just a pipe dream, but the acquisition of a talent such as Davis would catapult the Celtics over any team in the Eastern Conference and maybe even the Golden State Warriors. The 25-year-old arguably already is a top-three player in the NBA, and may only be scratching the surface of what he could be. It would take a king’s ransom to bring him to Boston, but a trio of Davis, Irving and Gordon Hayward would be one of the best in the league, and that doesn’t even include players like Al Horford or Jayson Tatum.”

Paul George on guarding Anthony Davis: 'There's not much you can do' https://t.co/BdK3ZJw4vZ — The Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) November 5, 2018

Anthony Davis is one of the few players who could boost the Celtics’ chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season. His arrival in Boston will tremendously improve the Celtics’ performance on both ends of the floor. So far, the 25-year-old power forward continues to establish a monster performance, averaging 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.1 blocks, and 1.6 steals on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving has always dreamt of teaming up with Anthony Davis. Before the 2018-19 NBA season started, Athletic‘s Jay King revealed that Irving and Davis have talked about the idea of playing together in Boston.