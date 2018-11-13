Tamera Mowry-Housley Remembers Niece Alaina As She Marks Son’s Birthday

While Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrated her son Aden’s sixth birthday on Monday, there was no doubt that the tragedy that had affected her family last week made things somewhat bittersweet, according to a report from E! Online.

There were no posts from Mowry-Housley of any fancy party of celebrations in her Instagram posts. Instead, the co-host of The Real marked the occasion by paying a powerful tribute to her niece Alaina, who was tragically killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting on Thursday.

The mourning aunt wished her son a happy birthday by posting a photo of the young man with Alaina and sharing his own response to the news of her passing, revealing that Aden had said his cousin now lives in his heart.

Alaina was a college freshman who attended the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, the site of a mass shooting that left 13 dead including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant and the gunman.

Mowry-Housley’s husband Adam Housley shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, adding another tribute as he marked his son’s birthday while mourning his niece.

Adam wrote in the caption of his post, “He was so excited to give you these flowers and as today as we celebrate his 6th birthday he says you are in his heart Alaina. We miss you so..but I know you are here and you are with him. Please be his guardian angel and Arian’s. Happy birthday Aden, as sad as we are, we are so blessed you have a heart like your cousin and we know you will carry her spirit for the rest of your life and make this world a better place. #thehousleys #adensbirrhday #alainasvoice #enough.”

Mowry-Housley did not appear on The Real on Monday and is expected to take some time away from the show while she and her family mourn the tragic killing. Her co-hosts paid tribute to the former Sister Sister actress and her niece on Monday’s show, sending her love and support and wishing her the strength to cope with such a tragedy.

While sending out messages of support, The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon spoke about their experiences in hearing the news of what had happened to Mowry-Housley’s niece.

Speaking about Mowry-Housley, Bailon said on Monday’s show, “She will do everything she can to make sure that our children and our community feels safe. She said, ‘Enough is enough.’ She said she will never give up fighting until her dying day.”