‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 6 Featuring The Start Of Final Battle In Prison Planet, Son Goku Versus Super Fu

Is Ultra Instinct enough to take down Super Fu?

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 6 won’t be coming soon but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming episode will be featuring the epic battle between the Z-fighters and Super Fu and the first appearance of Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Heroes. Can Son Goku beat Super Fu in a one-on-one battle?

On Twitter, Todd Blankenship, a reliable source of Dragon Ball information, posted the title and synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 6. The episode, which will air in late December 2018, is titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” It will mark the start of the final battle of the Prison Planet Arc where Son Goku will be using Ultra Instinct to help Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno take down Super Fu.

“After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling prison planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”

In the previous episode of Dragon Ball Heroes, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno have succeeded to defeat Evil Saiyan Cumber after fusing into Super Saiyan 4 Vegito. However, their bodies separated after using too much power. An angry Fu suddenly appeared, looking to kill Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno for destroying his laboratory.

Ep.6 of the Super DB Heroes promo anime is scheduled for late December. In case the Broly movie isn't enough to keep you satisfied for the holidays, I guess. https://t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/C2bfz7TyPN — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 28, 2018

As of now, Dragon Ball Heroes is yet to reveal the full extent of Fu’s power. However, based on his brief battles in the previous episodes, it seems like Fu is stronger than Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Super Saiyan 4 Vegito. This is proven by how Fu easily defeated Evil Saiyan Cumber in his Great Ape form after overpowering Son Goku and Vegeta in their blue form.

With Evil Saiyan Cumber gone, it is getting more clear that Fu is the real main antagonist of the Prison Planet Arc. Aside from Son Goku, Golden Cooler, Vegeta, and Trunks are also set to give Son Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno a hand in capturing Fu. After his laboratory was destroyed and with the Prison Planet on the verge of destruction, Fu is expected to go all-out to take down all his enemies.

The much-awaited battle will be intense enough to push Son Goku to his limit and unlock the power that helped them win the Tournament of Power. Using Ultra Instinct will undeniably give Son Goku a strong chance of winning the battle. Aside from witnessing Ultra Instinct and the enemy’s true power, Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 6 is also expected to reveal the main reason why Fu brought Son Goku, Vegeta, and other strong fighters in the Prison Planet.